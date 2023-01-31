Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in Galiano Gold (GAU)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.53MM shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.73MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.08% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Galiano Gold is $0.65. The forecasts range from a low of $0.60 to a high of $0.70. The average price target represents an increase of 7.08% from its latest reported closing price of $0.60.

The projected annual revenue for Galiano Gold is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.02.

Fund Sentiment

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galiano Gold. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 18.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GAU is 0.1700%, an increase of 20.4228%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 104,701K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ruffer LLP holds 26,378,459 shares representing 11.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Valley Gold holds 23,718,489 shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 9,970,144 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,655,556 shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 23.37% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,264,362 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,532,984 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,630,407 shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Galiano Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galiano is focused on creatinga sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities.

