Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in Bellring Brands (BRBR)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.69MM shares of Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR). This represents 2.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.85MM shares and 7.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.38% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is $32.44. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.38% from its latest reported closing price of $27.40.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is $1,620MM, an increase of 18.12%. The projected annual EPS is $1.24, an increase of 40.75%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 641 owner(s) or 1,780.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BRBR is 0.2146%, an increase of 54.9857%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.46% to 152,079K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 13,656,803 shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,527,020 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,702,771 shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,148,421 shares, representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 20.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,952,309 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136,852 shares, representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 4.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,856,117 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,409,707 shares, representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

