Franklin Resources CEO says CFTC probing Western Asset trades

Says CFTC investigation is parallel to SEC, DOJ probes. The company is “fully cooperating with the government,” Franklin Resources (BEN) said. Comments taken from Q4 earnings conference call. Shares of Franklin Resources are down over 3% to $20.20 in late morning trading.

