Franklin Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BEN

In trading on Monday, shares of Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.43, changing hands as high as $22.46 per share. Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.91 per share, with $30.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.47. The BEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

