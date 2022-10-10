Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Franklin Resources (BEN) closed the most recent trading day at $21.72, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 17.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Franklin Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Franklin Resources is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.81 billion, down 17.02% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.47% lower within the past month. Franklin Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Franklin Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.71, so we one might conclude that Franklin Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BEN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



