Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Franklin Resources (BEN) closed at $34.93, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 1.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Franklin Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 20.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion, up 9.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $8.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.55% and +1.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher. Franklin Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Franklin Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.99, which means Franklin Resources is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BEN has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.