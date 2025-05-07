Franklin Resources (BEN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.46, changing hands as high as $20.48 per share. Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.25 per share, with $24.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.33. The BEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.