Franklin Resources (BEN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, Franklin Resources (BEN) reported revenue of $2.36 billion, up 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 billion, representing a surprise of +4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

EOP Net Flows - Equity : $2.00 billion versus $0.30 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.00 billion versus $0.30 billion estimated by two analysts on average. EOP Net Flows - Fixed Income : $2.60 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.60 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. EOP Net Flows - Multi-Asset : $4.70 billion compared to the $5.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.70 billion compared to the $5.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts. EOP Net Flows - Cash Management (Hybrid) : $-7.00 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-8.05 billion.

: $-7.00 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-8.05 billion. Assets Under Management - Alternative : $294.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $290.69 billion.

: $294.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $290.69 billion. Assets Under Management - Cash Management : $80.50 billion versus $80.60 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $80.50 billion versus $80.60 billion estimated by two analysts on average. EOP Net Flows - Alternatives : $9.10 billion compared to the $9.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $9.10 billion compared to the $9.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Assets Under Management - Total : $1,791.60 billion versus $1,787.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,791.60 billion versus $1,787.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Other : $13.4 million compared to the $11.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.

: $13.4 million compared to the $11.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year. Operating Revenues- Sales and distribution fees : $404.5 million compared to the $411.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.

: $404.5 million compared to the $411.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year. Operating Revenues- Shareholder servicing fees : $74.3 million versus $67.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.

: $74.3 million versus $67.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change. Operating Revenues- Investment management fees: $1.87 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.

Here is how Franklin Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Franklin Resources here>>>

Shares of Franklin Resources have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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