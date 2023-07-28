Franklin Resources (BEN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Franklin Resources (BEN) reported revenue of $1.97 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion, representing a surprise of +3.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Franklin Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Net Flows : $-7.1 billion compared to the $-8.6 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-7.1 billion compared to the $-8.6 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management - Fixed income : $505.1 billion compared to the $513.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $505.1 billion compared to the $513.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset : $148.3 billion compared to the $147.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $148.3 billion compared to the $147.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management - Equity : $458 billion versus $434.9 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $458 billion versus $434.9 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Total : $1431.5 billion versus $1422.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1431.5 billion versus $1422.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Alternative : $257.2 billion versus $259.3 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $257.2 billion versus $259.3 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Cash Management : $62.9 billion compared to the $67.7 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $62.9 billion compared to the $67.7 billion average estimate based on three analysts. EOP Net Flows - Alternatives : $4 billion compared to the $3.1 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4 billion compared to the $3.1 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Shareholder servicing fees : $38.80 million compared to the $38.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year.

: $38.80 million compared to the $38.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other : $12.80 million versus $10.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $12.80 million versus $10.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Operating Revenues- Sales and distribution fees : $304 million compared to the $301.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year.

: $304 million compared to the $301.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Investment management fees: $1.61 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

Shares of Franklin Resources have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

