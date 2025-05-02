Franklin Resources (BEN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Franklin Resources (BEN) reported $2.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion, representing a surprise of +6.66%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Franklin Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Net Flows : $-23.5 billion compared to the $-23.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-23.5 billion compared to the $-23.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management - Fixed income : $446 billion compared to the $453 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $446 billion compared to the $453 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset : $175.8 billion compared to the $171.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $175.8 billion compared to the $171.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management - Equity : $598.1 billion compared to the $591.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $598.1 billion compared to the $591.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management - Total : $1,540.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,525.96 billion.

: $1,540.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,525.96 billion. Assets Under Management - Alternative : $251.8 billion compared to the $245.9 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $251.8 billion compared to the $245.9 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management - Cash Management : $68.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.21 billion.

: $68.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.21 billion. EOP Net Flows - Alternatives : $6.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion.

: $6.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. Operating Revenues- Other : $11 million compared to the $11.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.

: $11 million compared to the $11.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year. Operating Revenues- Investment management fees : $1.67 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Shareholder servicing fees : $61.90 million compared to the $61.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year.

: $61.90 million compared to the $61.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year. Operating Revenues- Sales and distribution fees: $364.90 million compared to the $339.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

Shares of Franklin Resources have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

