Franklin Resources (BEN) Price Target Increased by 13.93% to 31.05

The average one-year price target for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) has been revised to $31.05 / share. This is an increase of 13.93% from the prior estimate of $27.26 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $38.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.08% from the latest reported closing price of $32.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Resources. This is an decrease of 363 owner(s) or 37.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEN is 0.09%, an increase of 17.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.92% to 321,060K shares. The put/call ratio of BEN is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Power Corp of Canada holds 31,557K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 20,089K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 13,844K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 13,564K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,123K shares , representing an increase of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 32.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,069K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,797K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 3.41% over the last quarter.

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