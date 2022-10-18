Franklin Resources (BEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Franklin Resources (BEN) closed at $22.52, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Franklin Resources as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.95 billion, down 10.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.37% lower within the past month. Franklin Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Franklin Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.01, so we one might conclude that Franklin Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BEN has a PEG ratio of 4.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

