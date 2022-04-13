Franklin Resources (BEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Franklin Resources (BEN) closed at $26.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.59% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 4.45% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Franklin Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 2.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, up 2.47% from the year-ago period.

BEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $8.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.21% and +0.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% lower. Franklin Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Franklin Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.66.

Meanwhile, BEN's PEG ratio is currently 2.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

