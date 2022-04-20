Franklin Resources (BEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Franklin Resources (BEN) closed the most recent trading day at $26.69, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 4.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Franklin Resources as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion, down 0.39% from the year-ago period.

BEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $8.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.21% and +0.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% lower. Franklin Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Franklin Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.4 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.93.

Investors should also note that BEN has a PEG ratio of 3.03 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

