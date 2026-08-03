Franklin Q3 Earnings Call Puts Margin Expansion Ahead of Plan

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto emphasize faster margin expansion and private markets fundraising. Management said it is ahead of its five-year plan after positive flows across every asset class and geography.

Adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66, while revenues of $2.36 billion exceeded the consensus mark of $2.27 billion. The call emphasized higher fundraising expectations and a faster path to a 30% adjusted operating margin.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

BEN Raises the Private Markets Fundraising Bar

Responding to a TD Cowen analyst, CEO Jennifer Johnson said that fiscal 2026 private markets fundraising should reach about $40 billion, above the original $25-$30 billion target. Fiscal year-to-date fundraising was $33 billion.

Johnson said Lexington generated about 40% of the quarter’s $10.3 billion private markets raise. More than 30 strategies contributed, and real estate regained traction.

A Jefferies analyst pressed on economics. Johnson said about 80% of the private markets platform is fee-generating. Co-president, CFO and COO Matthew Nicholls put the blended fee near 65 basis points, plus performance fees.

Franklin Templeton Recasts Credit as One Platform

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked how public and private fixed income would work together. Johnson said that Franklin Templeton wants clients to view the business as one $620 billion platform, including more than $100 billion in private credit.

Johnson added that Brandywine and Putnam are integrated, while Western Asset is moving closer. Investment teams will retain independence while sharing resources and origination capabilities.

Co-president and chief commercial officer Daniel Gamba cited a new multi-asset credit mandate from a public pension. New offerings include a target-date strategy with 2-8% private market exposure.

BEN Pulls Forward the Margin Timeline

An Autonomous Research analyst sought fourth-quarter cost details. Nicholls guided to $850 million of compensation, $165 million for technology, $70 million of occupancy expense and $200 million of general and administrative expense.

Nicholls expects the fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted operating margin to approach 30%, with the full-year margin at least in the mid-27% range. The outlook assumes flat markets.

For fiscal 2027, Nicholls projected a 29-30% margin and at least 30% later in the year. Johnson called 30% a waypoint, while Nicholls put the industry range at 30-35%.

Franklin Shows AI in Commercial Use

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked where AI was producing measurable returns. Johnson said that the Microsoft-linked Intelligence Hub increased client visits or contacts by 25% in deployed territories and lifted sales by more than 11%.

Johnson said that investment teams use more than 1,000 agents and are testing three strategies focused on research, portfolio construction and AI-driven investing. She stressed balancing adoption with operating costs.

Nicholls said that management tracks AI spending against productivity targets across front-office, risk and finance functions. Johnson added that operations teams apply AI to coding, RFP processing and due diligence.

BEN Keeps Capital Allocation Opportunistic

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked about increased repurchases. Nicholls said that the company returned $521.5 million to shareholders, including $348.1 million in buybacks, while preserving capital for organic growth.

Nicholls stated that BEN has $3 billion of balance-sheet capital invested in funds, including $1.75 billion in private markets, and expects that amount to grow in fiscal 2027. Dividend growth and opportunistic repurchases remain priorities.

An Autonomous Research analyst raised platform fee pressure. Johnson called revenue-sharing negotiations normal industry practice and said the economics of newer wrappers such as ETFs and SMAs limit how high those fees can move.

Franklin’s Priorities Stay Consistent

Johnson closed with an emphasis on diversified organic growth. Long-term net inflows were $18.4 billion, assets under management reached $1.8 trillion, and the won-but-unfunded institutional pipeline rose to $28.6 billion.

Management is focused on scaling private markets, integrated credit, personalized portfolios and technology while maintaining expense discipline. The Aug. 17 corporate name change to Franklin Templeton, Inc. reinforces that unified model, with the BEN ticker unchanged.

Zacks Signals for BEN

BEN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, indicating favorable earnings estimate revisions and stronger near-term performance potential under the Zacks methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Value Score of C, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of D offer less support across the main trading styles, where A and B are preferred. The Zacks Rank can change as analyst estimates are revised after the results.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.