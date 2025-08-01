Franklin Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Rises Sequentially, Stock Down

Franklin Resources Inc. BEN reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 30) adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents per share. However, the bottom line compared unfavorably with 60 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

BEN’s results benefited from improved assets under management (AUM) balance. However, lower revenues and higher expenses acted as a spoilsport.

Shares of BEN are trending 2.5% lower in the early market trading session today.

Net income (GAAP basis) was $92.3 million, down 46.9% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $131.2 million.

Franklin’s Revenues Decline & Expenses Rise Y/Y

Total operating revenues decreased 2.8% year over year to $2.06 billion in the fiscal third quarter. The fall was due to a decline in all the components. Nonetheless, the reported figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.

Investment management fees declined 2.9% year over year to $1.64 billion. We projected the same to be $1.54 billion. Sales and distribution fees decreased 1.8% year over year to $351.9 million. We projected the metric to be $327 million. Shareholder-servicing fees fell 3.1% on a year over year basis to $59.9 million. We projected the metric to be $56.7 million. Other revenues decreased 11.6% year over year to $11.4 million.

Total operating expenses increased slightly year over year to $1.91 billion. The rise was due to an increase in compensation and benefits costs, information systems and technology costs, amortization of intangible assets, and general, administrative, and other expenses. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $1.81 billion.

Franklin reported an operating margin of 7.5% compared with 10.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Franklin’s AUM Rises

As of June 30, 2025, total AUM was $1.61 trillion, up 4.6% sequentially. We projected the same to be $1.55 trillion.

Franklin’s long-term net outflows were $9.3 billion in the reported quarter.

The average AUM was $1.57 trillion, which decreased marginally on a sequential basis. We had projected an average AUM of $1.55 trillion.

Franklin’s Capital Position

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and investments were $6.8 billion, while total stockholders' equity was $13.1 billion.

Franklin’s Capital Distribution

In the reported quarter, Franklin repurchased 7.3 million shares for $157.4 million.

Our View on Franklin

Franklin’s efforts to diversify business through acquisitions, its rising AUM, and a strong distribution platform that offers it a first-mover advantage will aid its top line. However, a rising expense base due to the company’s focus on technological upgrades is likely to hurt the bottom line.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Lazard Inc.’s LAZ second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. This compared favorably with earnings of 49 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

LAZ’s results were positively impacted by increases in revenues in the financial advisory and asset management sectors. A rise in AUM balances was another positive. However, a decrease in revenues in the corporate segment and elevated operating expenses acted as a spoilsport.

BlackRock’s BLK second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $12.05 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.66. The figure reflects a rise of 16% from the year-ago quarter.

BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues. AUM witnessed robust growth, reaching a record high of $12.52 trillion, driven by net inflows, market appreciation, and a favorable foreign exchange impact. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.

