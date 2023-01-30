Franklin Mutual Advisers Updates Holdings in Children's Place (PLCE)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.31MM shares of Children's Place Inc (PLCE). This represents 10.7% of the company.

In the last filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported owning 10.00% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.77% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Children's Place is $44.37. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.77% from its latest reported closing price of $43.60.

The projected annual revenue for Children's Place is $1,758MM, a decrease of 0.12%. The projected annual EPS is $4.13, a decrease of 36.79%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Children's Place. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PLCE is 0.1039%, a decrease of 9.0130%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 16,364K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,307,324 shares representing 10.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307,167 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 12.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 954,674 shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899,032 shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 14.46% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 885,230 shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 636,800 shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608,180 shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 572,159 shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646,921 shares, representing a decrease of 13.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 26.48% over the last quarter.

Children's Place Declares $0.56 Dividend

Children's Place said on December 11, 2019 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019 received the payment on December 27, 2019. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the most recent share price of $43.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 5.14%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Childrens Place Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place,” and “Gymboree” brand names. As of August 1, 2020, the Company had 824 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, online stores, and the Company’s eight international franchise partners had 276 international points of distribution in 19 countries.

