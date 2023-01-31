Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.83% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.22% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenbrier Companies is $36.72. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.22% from its latest reported closing price of $29.56.

The projected annual revenue for Greenbrier Companies is $3,359MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual EPS is $2.79, an increase of 369.08%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Companies. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GBX is 0.1164%, a decrease of 28.8993%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.96% to 37,965K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,379,966 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275,390 shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,953,982 shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377,880 shares, representing a decrease of 72.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 90.52% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,631,789 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131,881 shares, representing an increase of 30.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 5.78% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,460,517 shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859,143 shares, representing a decrease of 27.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,413,580 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257,695 shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 41.41% over the last quarter.

Greenbrier Cos. Background Information

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europeis an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

