Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Brinker International (EAT)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.06MM shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2020 they reported 1.50MM shares and 4.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 170.31% and an increase in total ownership of 5.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.64% Downside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is $33.34. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.64% from its latest reported closing price of $39.06.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is $4,074MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual EPS is $2.60, an increase of 55.20%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EAT is 0.1250%, an increase of 7.7156%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 53,603K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,204,995 shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061,470 shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,128,443 shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238,343 shares, representing an increase of 28.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 74.15% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,452,635 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650,300 shares, representing an increase of 32.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 79.40% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 2,098,400 shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118,900 shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 9.67% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,860,036 shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brinker International Declares $0.38 Dividend

Brinker International said on January 29, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 5, 2020 received the payment on March 26, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the most recent share price of $39.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.89%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Brinker International Background Information

Brinker International Background Information

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of September 23, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,660 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,607 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

