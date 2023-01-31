Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in NetScout Systems (NTCT)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.36MM shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 4.82MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.81% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for NetScout Systems is $36.03. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.81% from its latest reported closing price of $31.66.

The projected annual revenue for NetScout Systems is $928MM, an increase of 3.39%. The projected annual EPS is $2.04, an increase of 171.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetScout Systems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NTCT is 0.2071%, a decrease of 0.1948%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 87,410K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,469,619 shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,503,197 shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,085,247 shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,698,228 shares, representing a decrease of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 9.27% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,962,407 shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,152,997 shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 9.57% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,644,518 shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,668,182 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 12.74% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,599,232 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414,708 shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Netscout Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Its market and technology leadership stems from combining its patented smart data technology with smart analytics. The company provides real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Its approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Its nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets.

