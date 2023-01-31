Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Knowles (KN)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.54MM shares of Knowles Corp (KN). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 9.22MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.27% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Knowles is $18.97. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 0.27% from its latest reported closing price of $18.92.

The projected annual revenue for Knowles is $816MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual EPS is $1.31.

Fund Sentiment

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knowles. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KN is 0.1432%, a decrease of 21.6941%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 115,216K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 10,173,439 shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,145,776 shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 22.62% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,699,529 shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,405,392 shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 25.45% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,547,752 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,461,119 shares, representing a decrease of 42.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 50.84% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,269,383 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495,052 shares, representing an increase of 18.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 7.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,830,872 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,697,342 shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Knowles Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Knowles Corporation is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components, high-end capacitors, and mmWave RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing, and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in 12 countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.