Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.30MM shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG). This represents 3.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 30.65MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.45% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crescent Point Energy is $11.01. The forecasts range from a low of $9.05 to a high of $14.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from its latest reported closing price of $9.14.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Point Energy is $4,235MM, an increase of 9.33%. The projected annual EPS is $3.85, an increase of 5.03%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Point Energy. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA:CPG is 0.1952%, a decrease of 23.3086%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 224,989K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 25,292,324 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,302,217 shares, representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 75.06% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 18,115,923 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,439,634 shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 12,754,302 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,448,407 shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 81.29% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 12,570,324 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,497,924 shares, representing an increase of 32.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 37.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 7,183,189 shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987,517 shares, representing an increase of 44.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 48.57% over the last quarter.

