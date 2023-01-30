Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Bread Financial Holdings (BFH)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.54MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is $48.87. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 20.60% from its latest reported closing price of $40.52.

The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is $4,184MM, an increase of 75.58%. The projected annual EPS is $10.82, an increase of 43.81%.

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 8.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BFH is 0.1604%, an increase of 4.7721%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 57,408K shares.

Franklin Resources holds 4,810,615 shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,911,883 shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,568,162 shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,562,360 shares, representing an increase of 22.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 16.53% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,281,846 shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224,724 shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 2.37% over the last quarter.

TESIX - Franklin Mutual Shares Fund holds 1,875,470 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899,251 shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Lyrical Asset Management holds 1,541,655 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717,872 shares, representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Bread Financial Holdings said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the most recent share price of $40.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.07%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

Alliance Data® is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

