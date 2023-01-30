Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.08MM shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.64MM shares and 10.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.07% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Benchmark Electronics is $38.00. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.07% from its latest reported closing price of $27.32.

The projected annual revenue for Benchmark Electronics is $2,942MM, an increase of 6.26%. The projected annual EPS is $2.40, an increase of 42.27%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benchmark Electronics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BHE is 0.1438%, an increase of 18.2332%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 42,482K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 3,615,375 shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,615,046 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 20.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,570,590 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453,718 shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 16.79% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,564,535 shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,023,326 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998,129 shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 999,570 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037,721 shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Declares $0.16 Dividend

Benchmark Electronics said on December 12, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the most recent share price of $27.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.42%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Benchmark Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.