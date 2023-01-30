Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 58.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.94% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashland Global Holdings is $130.19. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.94% from its latest reported closing price of $107.65.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland Global Holdings is $2,555MM, an increase of 6.86%. The projected annual EPS is $6.30, a decrease of 62.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland Global Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASH is 0.4019%, a decrease of 6.4329%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 65,421K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Eminence Capital holds 4,083,978 shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,328,833 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260,878 shares, representing a decrease of 40.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 84.01% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,980,839 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566,510 shares, representing an increase of 20.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 31.45% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,857,351 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835,869 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 50.54% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,750,936 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043,155 shares, representing a decrease of 16.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 62.70% over the last quarter.

Ashland Global Holdings Declares $0.34 Dividend

Ashland Global Holdings said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the most recent share price of $107.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.24%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ashland Background Information



Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

