Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG). This represents 2.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 2.22MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 70.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.51% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apogee Enterprises is $47.94. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.51% from its latest reported closing price of $45.01.

The projected annual revenue for Apogee Enterprises is $1,464MM, an increase of 2.77%. The projected annual EPS is $3.98, an increase of 32.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apogee Enterprises. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APOG is 0.1194%, an increase of 0.7782%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 24,655K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,624,318 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546,281 shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,319,740 shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316,084 shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,094,990 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127,948 shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 927,712 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903,372 shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 5.91% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 842,306 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913,497 shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Apogee Enterprises Declares $0.24 Dividend

Apogee Enterprises said on January 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the most recent share price of $45.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.13%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Apogee Enterprises Background Information

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays.

