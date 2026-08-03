Franklin Municipal Income (FTMU) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Franklin Municipal Income, the RSI reading has hit 28.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 58.6. A bullish investor could look at FTMU's 28.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FTMU's low point in its 52 week range is $7.70 per share, with $7.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.73. Franklin Municipal Income shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day.
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Further FTMU Research:
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