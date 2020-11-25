Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.65% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.7, the dividend yield is 10.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTF was $8.7, representing a -11.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.85 and a 56.38% increase over the 52 week low of $5.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTF Dividend History page.

