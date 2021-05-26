Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.38% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.28, the dividend yield is 10.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTF was $9.28, representing a -3.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.63 and a 13.59% increase over the 52 week low of $8.17.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.