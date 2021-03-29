Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.16% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.26, the dividend yield is 10.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTF was $9.26, representing a -3.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.63 and a 38.96% increase over the 52 week low of $6.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

