Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.8% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTF was $9.5, representing a -3.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.85 and a 70.86% increase over the 52 week low of $5.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.