Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.27% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.32, the dividend yield is 10.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTF was $9.32, representing a -3.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.63 and a 20.82% increase over the 52 week low of $7.71.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.