Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust said on September 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.71 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 18, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.45%, the lowest has been 9.70%, and the highest has been 15.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 8.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTF is 0.16%, an increase of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 13,947K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 2,023K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,412K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 5.94% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 1,046K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Orion Portfolio Solutions holds 973K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing an increase of 44.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 54.96% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 828K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation by investing primarily in high yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

