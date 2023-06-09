Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.71 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.44%, the lowest has been 9.70%, and the highest has been 15.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTF is 0.14%, an increase of 114.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 14,044K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 2,040K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares, representing a decrease of 50.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 35.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,360K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing an increase of 46.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 57.58% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 1,106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 5.35% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 838K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 684K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares, representing a decrease of 118.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 50.99% over the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation by investing primarily in high yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.