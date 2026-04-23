Franklin Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Franklin Resources Inc. BEN is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results (ended March 31, 2026) on April 28, 2026, before market open. BEN’s quarterly earnings and revenues are anticipated to have increased from the year-ago reported levels.

In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s results benefited from higher revenues and an improved assets under management (AUM) balance. However, an increase in expenses acted as a headwind.

BEN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched on one occasion, the average earnings surprise being 11.72%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Franklin’s Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEN’s earnings of 56 cents per share has remained unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates a rise of 19.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.18 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 3.4%.

Franklin’s Major Developments

In April 2026, Franklin announced plans to acquire 250 Digital, a cryptocurrency investment firm spun out of CoinFund. The deal includes the investment team and its liquid crypto strategies of 250 Digital. The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions. The move reflects Franklin’s continued expansion into digital assets and is likely to enhance its capabilities in the fast-growing asset class.

Following the acquisition, the company plans to launch Franklin Crypto, a dedicated digital assets platform. The initiative is expected to broaden Franklin’s investment offerings and strengthen its position in meeting growing institutional demand for crypto-related strategies.

Key Factors & Estimates for BEN in Q2

In the January-March quarter, the S&P 500 Index fell 4.9%, signaling a volatile market performance. The, equity markets performance was weaker due to geopolitical tensions and AI-driven disruption. The fixed-income market performance was mixed but generally more resilient than equities. As a result, Franklin’s performance for the quarter ended in March is likely to have benefited from modest fixed-income gains, although weakness in equity markets probably partially offset those gains.

Amid the challenging operating environment, BEN is likely to have continued to record net outflows in the fiscal second quarter. Per the monthly metrics data published by Franklin, its preliminary total AUM as of March 31, 2026, was $1.68 trillion compared with the $1.73 trillion as of Feb. 28, 2026. The March-end AUM reflected the negative impact of markets and long-term net outflows of $1 billion.

Additionally, the current concerns in the private credit market, marked by slower deal activity, muted exit environments, and cautious institutional behavior, are likely to have slowed AUM growth to some extent in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter AUM is pegged at $1.69 trillion, indicating a marginal rise from the prior quarter’s actual.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment management fees is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating a sequential decline of 7.1%.

The consensus estimate for sales and distribution fees of $383.9 million indicates a 1.2% decline from the prior-quarter reported figure.

The consensus estimate for shareholder servicing fees of $69.2 million suggests a 2.3% decline from the prior-quarter actual.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for other revenues is pegged at $14.9 million, implying a 23.9% sequential decline.

What Our Model Predicts for BEN

Per our proven model, the chances of BEN beating estimates this time are low. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Franklin has an Earnings ESP of -2.03%.

Zacks Rank: BEN currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of BEN’s Peers

Invesco IVZ is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 numbers on April 28.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 59 cents. The figure implies a rise of 34.1% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Apollo Global APO is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APO’s quarterly earnings has been revised downward to $2. The figure implies a rise of 9.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.