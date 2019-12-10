Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Franklin FTSE Japan ETF FLJP is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high, up roughly 23.1% from its 52-week low of $21.71/share.
But does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
FLJP in Focus
The fund seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the FTSE Japan Capped Index. FLJP is charging 9 bps in fees. The fund has amassed $222.6 million in AUM.
Why the Move?
Japan’s better-than-expected economic growth numbers have provided a sigh of relief to investors amid global economic slowdown and ongoing trade gyrations. Japan’s economy grew at an annualized 1.8% in the third quarter of 2019 comparing favorably with the preliminary numbers of 0.2% annualized growth. Also, it is worth noting that Japan’s cabinet recently passed a $122-billion fiscal package to support slowing growth.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, FLJP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, it seems FLJP might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 16.16.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>
Click to get this free report
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP): ETF Research Reports
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.