Franklin FTSE India Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FLIN

In trading on Monday, shares of the Franklin FTSE India ETF (Symbol: FLIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.00, changing hands as low as $37.95 per share. Franklin FTSE India shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLIN's low point in its 52 week range is $33.86 per share, with $40.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.99.

