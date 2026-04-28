Franklin FTSE Germany (FLGR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (Symbol: FLGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.05, changing hands as low as $32.91 per share. Franklin FTSE Germany shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLGR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.9606 per share, with $35.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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