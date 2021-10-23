Franklin Financial Services' (NASDAQ:FRAF) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of November to US$0.32. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Franklin Financial Services' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Franklin Financial Services' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 13.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqCM:FRAF Historic Dividend October 23rd 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$1.08 to US$1.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.7% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Franklin Financial Services has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Franklin Financial Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Franklin Financial Services that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

