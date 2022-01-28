Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) shareholders have earned a 26% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) share price is up 21% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 3.7% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 7.8% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Franklin Financial Services was able to grow EPS by 60% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 21% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Franklin Financial Services as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.52.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:FRAF Earnings Per Share Growth January 28th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Franklin Financial Services' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Franklin Financial Services' TSR for the last 1 year was 26%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Franklin Financial Services has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 26% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Franklin Financial Services that you should be aware of.

Franklin Financial Services is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

