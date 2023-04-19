Franklin Financial Services (FRAF) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Franklin Financial Services said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.02%, the lowest has been 3.05%, and the highest has been 5.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=176).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Financial Services. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRAF is 0.10%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 985K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 30.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRAF by 41.56% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 37K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRAF by 99.90% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 30K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bhz Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRAF by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation is the holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company. The Bank is a commercial bank and trust company that operates in Franklin and Cumberland counties, Pennsylvania. Farmers and Merchants provides general commercial, retail banking, and trust services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.