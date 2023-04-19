Franklin Financial Services Corporation: The Money That’s Made in the Community Stays in the Community

In this Spotlight on Community Banks article, we spoke with Timothy Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Financial Services Corporation and F&M Trust. Timothy discusses the evolution of FRAF’s mission and re-enforces its commitment to investing in the communities it serves by recirculating deposit dollars through loans to and investments in local businesses and individuals.

Franklin Financial is an independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of $1.7 billion. Its wholly owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has 22 community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation has been listed on Nasdaq since 2019 and trades under the symbol “FRAF”.

How has your mission at Franklin Financial Services Corporation evolved over the last decade?

Our mission has remained the same: providing the right financial solutions from people you know and trust. What has changed is how we accomplish that mission. We evolve to meet the changing needs of our customers who want speedier responses and multiple channels when it comes to banking. And we do that using emerging technologies. Life is constantly changing for our customers, and we must change with them so that they can do their banking in ways that are efficient and comfortable for them.

How important is community involvement for Franklin Financial Services Corporation?

As a community bank, we are invested in the success of our customers and our communities. It behooves us to assist in a variety of ways, be that through employee volunteer hours, financial literacy programs in schools and workplaces or donations to nonprofits and service organizations. But at the heart of it, as a community bank, the biggest role we play is to efficiently and effectively keep money in the community by recirculating deposit dollars through loans for and investments in local businesses and individuals. The money that’s made here stays here and we think that is important.

What has been the biggest surprise since being listed on the Nasdaq exchange?

There have been very few, if any, surprises – and we consider that a good thing. We are very pleased with the level of support that we have received from the Nasdaq team. The transition to the exchange was very smooth, even though we expected that it could be quite cumbersome.

Who is the ideal Franklin Financial Services Corporation customer?

Our ideal customer is someone who recognizes all that we can provide to help them achieve their financial goals. Those goals might be immediate, or they might be a few years into the future, but we will meet our customers wherever they are on their financial journey and provide financial solutions that are right for them.

What are some recent investments that Franklin Financial Services Corporation has made?

We have made significant investments on many levels, including our listing on the Nasdaq exchange. In the past year, we opened a new corporate headquarters, expanded our footprint into a neighboring state, renovated a pair of community offices and adopted a customer relationship management platform. All of this was done with an eye to the future and to ensure our ability to better meet the needs of our customers, communities, employees and shareholders.

Connect with Franklin Financial Services Corp:

YouTube

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

About Timothy G. Henry:

Timothy G. Henry serves as President of Franklin Financial Services Corporation, an independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company in Franklin County, and its wholly owned subsidiary F&M Trust. The bank has assets of more than $1.7 billion and operates 22 community offices in five counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Tim was appointed President on February 1, 2016, and was named Chief Executive Officer on July 1, 2016. He has been in the financial services field for 40 years and developed extensive experience in commercial lending, loan workout, retail management, private banking, trust and investment services, operations, risk management, and compliance before assuming his current role. Before joining F&M Trust, he served as Senior Vice President and Commercial Executive for Susquehanna Bank and BB&T.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.