Franklin Financial Services Corporation Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.61 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $5.91 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $24.50 million from $22.34 million last year.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.61 Mln. vs. $5.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.47 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $24.50 Mln vs. $22.34 Mln last year.

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