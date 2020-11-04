Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FRAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FRAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.9, the dividend yield is 5.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRAF was $23.9, representing a -38.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.99 and a 21.94% increase over the 52 week low of $19.60.

FRAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FRAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRAF Dividend History page.

