Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.55, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRAF was $32.55, representing a -6.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.90 and a 42.51% increase over the 52 week low of $22.84.

FRAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FRAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fraf Dividend History page.

