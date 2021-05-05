Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.12, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRAF was $30.12, representing a -12.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.38 and a 53.67% increase over the 52 week low of $19.60.

FRAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRAF Dividend History page.

