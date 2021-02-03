Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FRAF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRAF was $27.49, representing a -27.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $38 and a 40.26% increase over the 52 week low of $19.60.

FRAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FRAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

