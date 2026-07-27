Franklin Financial Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Higher Net Interest Income

Shares of Franklin Financial Services Corporation FRAF have edged down 1.3% since reporting second-quarter 2026 results compared with a 0.2% decline for the S&P 500 index. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 2.7%, underperforming the broader market’s slip of 1.1%.

Franklin Financial reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $6.6 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, up 11.9% from $5.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The improvement reflected stronger net interest income despite a higher provision for credit losses. Net interest income increased 12.2% year over year to $19.3 million, while total non-interest income was essentially unchanged at $5.1 million. Non-interest expenses rose 1.5% to $14.6 million. For the first six months of 2026, net income increased 34.8% to $13.2 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, from $9.8 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Franklin Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Franklin Financial Services Corp. Quote

Balance Sheet & Business Metrics

The balance sheet continued to expand in the first half of 2026. Total assets increased 4.3% from the end of 2025 to $2.34 billion, while net loans grew 3.1% to $1.59 billion and deposits rose 4.8% to $1.92 billion. Loan growth was led by commercial real estate and residential mortgage lending, partially offset by lower commercial and industrial loans. Wealth management also remained a steady contributor, with quarterly fees rising 6.1% year over year to $2.6 million and assets under management reaching $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2026. Shareholders' equity increased to $183.8 million, while tangible book value per share rose to $38.90 from $37.09 at the end of 2025.

Performance ratios also improved in several areas. The net interest margin expanded to 3.50% from 3.21% a year earlier, while return on average assets increased to 1.14% from 1.04%. Return on average equity eased to 14.80% from 15.64%, but the efficiency ratio improved to 59.07% from 63.71%, indicating stronger operating efficiency. The average cost of total deposits declined to 1.50% during the quarter as deposit pricing moderated.

Factors Influencing Quarterly Results

Higher profitability was driven primarily by stronger net interest income as interest expenses declined, more than offsetting lower income from the investment portfolio. The company benefited from reduced funding costs while maintaining loan growth. However, these gains were partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses. Loan loss provision expenses rose to $1.6 million from $704,000 in the prior-year quarter, largely because of increased specific reserves tied to two commercial real estate loans that entered non-accrual status.

Non-interest income remained stable as higher wealth management fees and gains on loan sales were largely offset by the absence of a state sales tax refund recognized in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, non-interest expenses increased modestly due to higher salaries and other operating expenses, although lower health insurance costs partly mitigated the increase.

Credit quality weakened during the quarter as non-performing loans increased to $17.7 million from $8.5 million at the end of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to two commercial real estate loans totaling $17.4 million. One involved a mixed-use construction project for which the bank committed additional funding and established a forbearance agreement with the developer, while the second was a participated office-building loan placed on non-accrual status. As a result, the allowance for credit losses to loans ratio increased to 1.36% from 1.32% at the end of 2025.

Management Commentary & Capital Actions

Management highlighted continued balance sheet growth, improving deposit costs and expanding wealth management activity as key operating achievements during the period. The board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share, payable Aug. 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 7, 2026. The company did not provide earnings or financial guidance for upcoming quarters in the release.

Other Developments

The company continued executing its previously authorized share repurchase program, buying back 10,950 shares in the first six months of 2026 to support its dividend reinvestment plan. The bank also remained classified as well-capitalized under regulatory guidelines as of June 30, 2026.

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Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF): Free Stock Analysis Report

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