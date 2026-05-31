Franklin Electric's (FELE) President Sold 1,900 Shares. Should You Follow His Lead?

Key Points

1,900 shares sold directly in the open market for a transaction value of ~$190,000 on May 26, 2026.

This sale represented 15.44% of Mr. Davis's direct holdings, reducing his directly held common stock to 10,402 shares.

All shares were disposed of from direct ownership; there were no indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction.

Davis retains 10,402 directly held common stock shares after this trade.

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Delancey W. Davis, President of Franklin Electric‘s (NASDAQ:FELE) groundwater distribution segment, disclosed the sale of 1,900 shares of common stock for a transaction value of ~$190,000 on May 26, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,900 Transaction value $190,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 10,402 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.05 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($100.00); post-transaction value based on May 26, 2026, market close ($101.16).

Key questions

How does the latest sale compare to Mr. Davis's historical trading cadence and trade size?

Over the past three years, Mr. Davis averaged approximately six trades per year, with this 1,900-share sale exceeding his average sell-only event size (~1,206 shares), but consistent with prior large transactions as his overall holdings have declined.

Over the past three years, Mr. Davis averaged approximately six trades per year, with this 1,900-share sale exceeding his average sell-only event size (~1,206 shares), but consistent with prior large transactions as his overall holdings have declined. What proportion of Mr. Davis's total direct holdings was affected by this transaction?

The sale involved 15.44% of direct holdings at the time, reducing his position from 12,302 to 10,402 shares, with all remaining shares held directly and no indirect or derivative exposure post-transaction.

The sale involved 15.44% of direct holdings at the time, reducing his position from 12,302 to 10,402 shares, with all remaining shares held directly and no indirect or derivative exposure post-transaction. How does current market valuation relate to the reported transaction price?

The shares were sold at $100.00 per share, while the closing price on May 26, 2026 was $100.65 and the price as of May 27, 2026 reached $101.16, reflecting a ~1.2% premium to the executed sale price over two days.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.18 billion Net income (TTM) $151.31 million Dividend yield 1.09% 1-year price change 14.15%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 28, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Designs and manufactures water and fuel pumping systems, including submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, and monitoring devices, serving residential, agricultural, municipal, and industrial markets.

Generates revenue from product sales across three segments—Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution—leveraging both direct and channel sales to wholesale and retail distributors, OEMs, and specialty distributors.

Primary customers include installing contractors, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, oil and utility companies, and OEMs operating globally.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in water and fuel pumping systems, with a diversified product portfolio and a strong presence in industrial and infrastructure markets. The company's scale, with over 6,300 employees and operations spanning multiple continents, supports robust distribution and customer reach. Franklin Electric's vertical integration and focus on engineered solutions provide a competitive edge in serving complex fluid management needs worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Davis has been with Franklin Electric since 2005. He’s acted as Vice President and President of the company’s Headwater Companies segment since 2017. His recent trade isn’t exactly what investors like to see from insiders, but it doesn’t look like he’s trying to escape a sinking ship. After selling 1,900 shares, he still had 10,402 shares in his portfolio.

Franklin Electric’s recent performance hasn’t been anything to complain about. First quarter net sales grew 10% year over year to $500.4 million. The utility’s bottom line grew even faster. Earnings grew 15% year over year to reach $0.77 per share.

Water systems have been Franklin Electric’s strongest growth driver. First-quarter water system sales rose by 11% year over year. The company credited price hikes and acquisitions for the gain.

Looking ahead, Franklin Electric expects 2026 sales to land in a range between $2.17 billion and $2.24 billion.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Franklin Electric. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.