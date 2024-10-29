Franklin Electric Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation

Franklin Electric Co ( (FELE) ) has provided an update.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has released its Q3 2024earnings callpresentation on its website, showcasing the company’s latest financial performance and strategic insights. This update, while not filed under securities law, offers a comprehensive view into the company’s operations and future outlook, making it a valuable resource for investors and financial market enthusiasts.

